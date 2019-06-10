Viola M. Reneau, 91, of Canton, passed away Friday, June 7, 2019 at Graham Hospital in Canton.

She was born on Sept. 8, 1927 in North Dakota to Joseph and Mabel (Fidler) Thompson.

She married Verle M. Reneau on April 3, 1945 in Canton. He preceded her in death on March 25, 2006.

She is survived by two sons, Steve (Brenda) Reneau and Jerry (The Late Sharon) Reneau, both of Canton; four grandchildren, Jay (Charity) Reneau, Jim (Michaela) Reneau, Bruce (Tracy) Reinmann and Shelli (Chris Trone) Koener; and eight great-grandchildren, Haley (Levi) Asher, Ezra Reneau, Mira Reneau, Ben Reneau, Lucas Reneau, Christopher Reinmann, Anna Reinmann and Rylli Koener.

Preceding her in death are her parents; husband; and two sons, David and Dennis Reneau.

Viola was a member of the Jehovah’s Witness Kingdom Hall of Canton. She loved to paint and play the piano and the organ.

A funeral service will be held on Wednesday, June 12, 2019 at Oaks-Hines Funeral Home and Crematory in Canton at 2 p.m., where visitation will be held one hour prior to the service.

Burial will be held at White Chapel Memory Gardens in Canton.

Memorials may be made to the Canton Jehovah’s Witness Kingdom Hall, or to the Fulton County Humane Society.

