Paul E. Kenney, 68, of Farmington, passed away with his loving family by his side at 6:08 p.m. on Sunday, June 9, 2019 at Unity Point Health Methodist in Peoria.

FARMINGTON-Paul E. Kenney, 68, of Farmington, passed away with his loving family by his side at 6:08 p.m. on Sunday, June 9, 2019 at Unity Point Health Methodist in Peoria. He was born on Dec. 27, 1950 in Pekin to Everett and Matria (Lee) Kenney.

Surviving are three sons, Michael (Brenda) Kenney, Richard (Lavona) Kenney and Daniel (Danielle) Kenney; eight grandchildren; three great-grandchildren; and three brothers, Orville Kenney, George (Kay) Kenney and Dale (Sheila) Kenney.

Paul was preceded in death by his parents; two brothers, Everett and David Kenney; one sister, Donna; and her husband, Ray Williams.

Paul served in the United States Army.

Paul retired in 2016 from Caterpillar with 49.5 years of service. He was a member of the Farmington Moose Lodge 1571 and a past member of the Farmington American Legion Post 140.

Cremation rites will be accorded with Anderson-Sedgwick Funeral Home in Farmington. His family will have a private gathering at a later date. Memorials can be made to the American Diabetes Association. To make online condolences you may go to www.sedgwickfuneralhomes.com