GLASFORD-Troy Zane Smith, 51, of Glasford, formerly of Canton, succumbed to his fight with cancer on June 11, 2019. He was surrounded by his wife, his family and his dearest friends at the time of his passing.

Troy was born Nov. 25, 1967 to Zeldon “Bud” Smith & Sherry Lindzey of Canton. They survive. Also surviving are his wife Heather; step-son, Ian Rademaker of Glasford; daughter, Annelyse Smith of Denver, Colorado; brother, Tyson (Amy) Smith of Canton; step-mother Roberta Smith of Smithfield; and step-sisters, Amber (Keith) Gregory of Canton, Jeri Ainsworth of Canton, Kathy (Bob) Lucia of Colorado and Kelly Price of Colorado.

Troy was preceded in death by his maternal grandparents, Alfred (Eleanor) Berry; his paternal grandparents, Donald (Gladys) Smith; his step-father, Bruce Lindzey; and his beloved dogs, Chester and Bailey.

Troy graduated salutatorian of the Canton High School Class of 1985. He continued his education at the University of Illinois, graduating in 1989. During that time, he made the Dean’s List every semester. Initially, Troy planned on continuing his education via a Juris Doctorate (he aced the LSAT exam), however, he decided to follow his passion for design and work as a graphic designer.

Troy married the love of his life on Sept. 21, 2013. Troy and Heather enjoyed their time together, spending time with family and friends. They managed a house with two dogs and a cat.

Troy had a true passion for living. With an eclectic taste in music, movies, politics, and overall knowledge, he lived a full life surrounded by numerous friends. His true inner circle was a band-of-brothers affectionately known as the “A.K.’s”.

Although their football program drove him crazy, he was an immense supporter of his alma mater’s athletic teams, as well as the Chicago Bears and Cubbies.

A Celebration of Life will be held at The Elks, 61 W. Elm St., Canton, on Saturday, June 22, 2019 at 4 p.m. The memorial service will be officiated by Chaplin Carole Hoke and speaker Darren Chasteen, followed by a dinner at 5 p.m. A burial of ashes will be performed at a later date in White Chapel Memory Gardens. Oaks-Hines Funeral Home and Crematory is assisting the family with arrangements.

Memorial contributions can be made to the following: Little Giant Scholarship Fund, c/o Community Foundation of Central IL, 3625 N. Sheridan Rd., Peoria, IL 61604 EIN: 37-118571