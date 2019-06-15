School may be the last thing on the minds’ of students in the middle of June, but Mr. Josh Kemper, Building Trades instructor at Canton High, is already thinking about fall.

The Building Trades course is a two-period class available to juniors and seniors, “This was my first year teaching and coincidentally also the first year for all students enrolled in the class,” said Kemper.

Over the past 40 years, under the direction of Mr. Mclaren and Mr. Haffner, the class has built several houses in the community.

That’s correct.

High schools students, under the direction of skilled instructors, have built multiple homes in the community.

Said Kemper, “Their support for myself and the building trades program over this last school year has been immeasurable. This year instead of one large project, we decided to work on multiple smaller projects including a wall decoration at Eastview school, a yard barn for the current Habitat for Humanity house, a two stall garage for an individual customer, a three stall garage for Canton High School and a new outdoor sign for Westview school.”

Kemper explained there are only a few schools in the entire state of Illinois that offer anything such as the Building Trades class open to students at Canton High, “It is a unique opportunity for our students in that they must work together to produce a functional product that is satisfactory to the customer. They must do this while learning many of the needed skills for the first time, within budget, and during scheduled class time. The class is also unique in that students as a group leave the school grounds on a daily basis. The class promotes and tests responsibility, collaboration with peers, integrity and problem solving skills.”

The class not only gives students an opportunity to help others, it also prepares them for post-high school said Kemper, “This class serves to ready young adults for continuing education in the construction field and for life outside the classroom. The students have traveled to local union apprenticeships and met with experienced construction workers.

We review various income and spending scenarios. We stress the importance of personal responsibility and the value a skilled vocation has on quality of life.”

The class has received multiple compliments on their work and requests for work on future projects.

For the upcoming school year, they have chosen to work with Habitat for Humanity on their next house here in Canton.