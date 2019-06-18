Saturday celebration focuses on community

Story courtesy of the McDonough County Branch of the NAACP with contributions by Tabi Jozwick, Voice Correspondent

MACOMB — Juneteenth Celebration returned to Macomb on June 15 after a short hiatus that was nevertheless too long.

“The city has been without Juneteenth for far too long,” NAACP McDonough County Branch President Byron Oden-Shabazz said. “When we reactivated the NAACP Branch in the county, one of our first initiatives was to revive Juneteenth in Macomb. Juneteenth is historically significant to the black experience in this nation and American history. Celebrating and acknowledging this holiday is equally as important as recognizing July Fourth.”

Juneteenth is the oldest known celebration commemorating the abolition of slavery in the United States. It also marks the emancipation of African American slaves throughout the Confederate South. On June 19, 1865, two years after the Emancipation Proclamation, Union soldiers arrived at Galveston, Texas with news that the war had ended and the enslaved were now free.

“We were very much looking forward to the return of this outstanding event,” said Macomb Mayor Mike Inman, who attended the event Saturday. “And we thank the planners for bringing it back to the community.”

The first Juneteenth celebration in Macomb began in 2002 with the help of Oden-Shabazz, Belinda Carr, Earl Bracey and Tammie Leigh Brown-Edwards.

This free event, held in The Macomb Arts and Jerk Shop Go, on Macomb’s Downtown East Side Square, provided free food, entertainment, information from community and social service agencies, free backpacks and school supplies for children in attendance, resume assistance, a board-certified mental health provider who shared information regarding common mental health conditions and how to reach out for services, Harriet Tubman stamps for $20 bills and complimentary massages from a physical therapist.

The event was also a collection center for a school supply drive, a new and gently used shoe collection drive for Macomb school children, McDonough County Health Department’s safe disposal/recycling program for dry cell batteries and CFL light bulbs, and a professional clothing giveaway.

“The reality is professional clothes are a necessity for economic mobility,” Vice-President of Democratic Women of McDonough County Jessica LaFountain said. “Resale and consignment shops in our community are not affordable or accessible for those working long hours or at low wages. I’m excited to be a part of any effort to give to people that have a need; to support others in their careers; and to care for our environment by reducing landfill contributions.”

Juneteenth honored guests included Macomb Mayor Mike Inman, Macomb Police Chief Curt Barker, vocalist Brittany Devereaux who sang the Black National Anthem, Galesburg NAACP Branch President Brittany Grimes, Gwendolyn Brooks Cultural Center Director Michael Williams and DJ Pierre Gram, who provided the event’s music. Special coloring pages for children were made for the event by illustrator Mimi Bennet. Crayola Multicultural Crayons were purchased by the Democratic Women of McDonough County which allowed children to color with different hues of black, brown and beige to express different flesh tones and complexions.

“Most children’s skin is not represented in a normal box of crayons,” said Dem Women member Regina Matthews. “It is important to have multicultural crayons so all kids can see themselves in the pictures they color. I believe all households should consider purchasing these, as well as schools and teachers, to let all children know they matter and to be as inclusive as possible.”

Mayor Inman read a Proclamation from the City of Macomb during the event. As part of the proclamation, he read General Order No. 3, issued by Union General Gordon Granger during the first Juneteenth in 1865.

"The people of Texas are informed that, in accordance with a proclamation from the Executive of the United States, all slaves are free,” Inman read. “This involves an absolute equality of personal rights and rights of property between former masters and slaves, and the connection heretofore existing between them becomes that between employer and hired labor. The freed are advised to remain at their present homes and work for wages. They are informed that they will not be allowed to collect at military posts; and that they will not be supported in idleness either there or elsewhere."

Inman ended the proclamation by declaring June 13-19 as Juneteenth Celebration Week for Macomb. “Now, therefore, be it resolved that I, Michael J. Inman, Mayor of the City of Macomb, hereby proclaim June 13-19, 2019, as Juneteenth Celebration Week in the City of Macomb, Illinois, and urge all citizens to become more aware of the significance of this celebration in African-American History and in the heritage of our nation and City. We encourage residents, schools, businesses and community groups to celebrate Juneteenth as a day of remembrance and celebration.”

Brittany Grimes, President of the Galesburg chapter of NAACP shared a few remarks about Juneteenth.

“A hundred and fifty-six years ago, that may not seem like a long time, but it is,” Grimes said. “That’s five whole generations. Five generations of families that have gone from slavery up to today.”

Sponsorship was provided by the AGE Rehab & Med Fitness, American Red Cross, Pare Lee Brown and Family, Tammie Leigh Brown-Edwards for City of Macomb Alderman, Burton Law Office, City of Macomb, Dad's Garage, Democratic Women of McDonough County, Stirling Edwards for Macomb Park District, Hy-Vee, Illustrator Mimi Bennet, Mike Inman for Mayor of Macomb, Jerk Shop Go, Lil' Stitches, Macomb Fire Department, Macomb Police Department, McDonough County Health Department, McDonough County Sheriff Department, Nick Petitgout for McDonough County Sheriff, Refreshment Services Pepsi of Macomb, Rialto Cinemas, Sigma Gamma Rho Sorority, Inc., Alan Thompson State Farm Insurance, Walmart, WIRC-CAA, WIU Fraternal Order of Police, WIU Career Services, WIU’s Gwendolyn Brooks Cultural Center, YMCA of McDonough County, Your CBD Store and others.

For information about this event or future NAACP events, call NAACP President Byron Oden-Shabazz at 309/255-3469.



