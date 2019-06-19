Kewanee Dist. 229 continued it’s effort Monday to free up storage space and provide teachers with a little more elbow room.

The school board approved a plan to build a 2,800-square-foot addition at the administrative building that would house the school’s foundation office as well as its growing stable of instructional coaches.

The action follows the recent purchase of a warehouse facility on Sixth Street, which will be used for storage, and the recent completion of $3 million in additions at Kewanee High school and Belle-Alexander Elementary School.

“We just don’t have space to put stuff,” he said.

The new metal building will be constructed by a Peoria firm, which entered the low bid of $381,000. Plumbing and HVAC work, both being done by local companies, will push the total price up to around $535,000.

The building will have it’s own entrance and in addition to extra office space, will be used to store old paper-bound records. Those materials currently are stored in the basement of Central School.

“We’d be able to bring back all that stuff to the (new) space here,” said Superintendent Chris Sullens.

He said the district has plans to digitize records in the near future, but in the meantime is saddled with paper records dating back decades that it is required to keep.

He said housing instructional coaches at the administration building would free up office space at the high school.

Freed-up, repurposed space has been a recurring theme in all of the space-making projects in the past two years. At Belle, a new classroom wing set off a series of moves that revamped near the entire building’s utilization of educational space.

“I hope people can reclaim the space they never had,” Sullens said.

Board member Jon DeBord asked the superintendent if the administration building addition would be large enough to house all of the records prior to the start of records digitization.

“We do have some room for growth,” he said.





