A class reunion for the Classes of 1940 through 1949 was held June 15 at American Grille.

Those attending were (pictured from left to right) front row: Barbara (Delong) Danner, Jackie (Grubaugh) Crawford, Shirley Eskridge, Louise (Cluts) Bryam, Betty (Flynn) Kost, Duane Goyen, Martha (Ellis) Norecross, Martha (Harrison) Turner, Tina (Torgo) Hammed, Thelma (Williams) Bovard, Betty (Haffner) Herring

Back row: Paul Hurst, Robert Bob Grove, A.J. Hensley Jr., Betty (Goodsell) Mannanhan, Donita (Buraham) Ridle, Evelyn (Buppartry) Hicks, Lita (Oaks) Crock, Gordon Linn, JoAn (Lundy) Elliott, Don Elliot, Alma Lea (Linn) Wertman, George Carson, Merle Riley, Carolyn Danner

Barbara (Delong) Danner was presented a gift for being the oldest class member attending.

Not pictured was Verna (Myers) Lowe.