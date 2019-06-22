Juniper Jean Abbadusky, passed away on Tuesday, June 18, 2019 at Graham Hospital in Canton.

Juniper is survived by her mother, Morgan Leigh Lane, and her father, Dale Anthony Abbadusky.

Also surviving is her maternal grandmother, Kimberly G. Oatman; paternal grandmother Christine L. Ward; paternal great-grandparents, Keith and Clarice Abbadusky and Michael and Vickie Ward; maternal great-grandparents, Wayne and Diane Slater; aunts, Nichole C. Graham, Stephanie M. Graham, Carmen C. Abbadusky and Kennedy H. Lane; uncle, Kyle Z. Lane; cousin, Camden E. Meyers; numerous great aunts and uncles and numerous second cousins.

Juniper is preceded in death by her baby sibling; maternal grandfather Zackary M. Lane; maternal great-grandfather, John M. Lane; paternal great-grandmother, Janice Abbadusky; and cousin, Morgan K. Bick.

A celebration of life will be held at a later date; please visit www.oakshinesfuneralhome.com for a update on the date and time.

Oaks-Hines Funeral Home and Crematory is assisting the family with arrangements.