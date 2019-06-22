Prior to the start of each Avon Village Board meeting, a clipboard is passed around.

AVON-Prior to the start of each Avon Village Board meeting, a clipboard is passed around.

Each person attending is required to sign said clipboard if they desire to remain for the meeting.

However, Josh Sharp, Executive Vice President & COO of the Illinois Press Association, when asked of the legality said via email, “There is no provision of law in Illinois that would require you to sign anything , sign in sheet or otherwise, to attend a public meeting. ‘Forcing’ those in attendance to sign in in exchange for their admittance would most certainly be a violation of the Illinois Open Meetings Act and likely other statutes as well.”

This information was presented to them at their regular meeting Wednesday at Avon Village Hall.

No other discussion took place on the matter, but those who had yet to sign in, did not do so.

Former Trustee, Paula Ward, presented a petition signed by all of the residents in the 300 block on Clinton Street, “We’re tired of nobody coming to fix it (road issues), we’re tired of the dust. It’s been years and years. We’ve had two engineers down there look at it and they’re not fixing it. They one thing they did do made it worse. We all signed a petition, plus they want to know, can we do our own work and use village property to make sure it’s done properly?”

Trustee Carol Murk asked Ward what she meant by using village property.

Said Ward, “Remember, we were going to cold patch the driveways that were on the village side? It’s never been done. That was three years ago.”

Murk said no and Village President Judy Brown said they would discuss it again.

Trustee Shawn Stranger said they had received a property tax bill for Avondale Lake.

Typically an exemption is filed alleviating the tax burden from the village, “Avondale Lake. I personally called John (Young, former Village President) on this one because we got this bill. He said he went down. He talked to them. There was a piece of paper that was supposed to be filled out. Nobody knows what happened to the piece of paper.”

Stranger then called Brown and explained what they would need and what they were required to do.

The village is ultimately responsible for the first installment of tax, $255.16, after which time they hope they are able to fill out the proper form and be exempt from the second installment.

While presenting the treasurer’s report, Chrisa Anderson, reminded the board finances, much like every other municipality and village in the state, are troublesome, “It may be good if we table the appropriations. It is the estimated revenues we had discussed at the Finance Committee. What I did to try to help was I took the numbers from the working budget, what we’re actually going to expend and put it to the side so you can actually see even our working budget is even more than what we think we’re going to collect for water and sewer…which we do have a CD that is fully paid off that we can borrow against. So, not necessarily that that’s bad, but I just thought this would be a little helpful that you could see the working budget against what we actually think is going to come in for revenue.”

Brown said Attorney Nancy Rabel was not able to be in attendance at Wednesday’s meeting, but Brown passed along Rabel’s report.

Brown said Rabel does have police items (vest, keys, badges) from former officers, “We don’t know about Bill’s (Garrison) yet. I don’t know if those were included with the officers, but we’ll finally have those back in our possession.”

Brown appointed Don Shamblin as the new Chief of Police following long-time officer and Chief, Bill Garrison not being reappointed in May.

With a unanimous consent of trustees, the appointment was approved.

Brown also appointed an Ordinance Violation Officer, Tony Dawson. He can work up to 20 hours per month at $10 per hour. He is currently the Zoning Administrator for the same pay per hour, 20 hours a month.

Anderson asked Dawson differentiate on his pay information to make sure she is able to tell whether he’s being paid for Zoning Administrator duties or Ordinance Violation Officer duties.

Additionally, Brown appointed Myers & Myers as auditors for 2018-19.

A Zoning Board of Appeals Public Hearing will be held July 2 regarding rezoning property from residential to commercial. After it goes to the Zoning Board of Appeals it will come to the Village Board.

The hearing will begin at 6:30 p.m.

Under old business:

•Voted to approve purchasing and installation of gutters on Avondale Clubhouse in the amount of $1,200

•Approved up to $800 to replace the seal on the Lincoln Lift Station

The next meeting of the Avon Village Board will be July 17, 6 p.m.

The public is welcome to attend.