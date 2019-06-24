I have a strong maternal side.

Not sure if it’s because I’m the oldest grandchild and had a lot of opportunities to play with ‘real’ babies or if it’s just the way I am.

I’m overly maternal when it comes to animals and kids.

I’m perfectly capable of falling in love with a four-legged fur baby or a baby/child of the human variety in less than a half second flat.

Not everyone cares for animals. Not everyone cares for kids. And there are some people who don’t care for either.

To be honest, I don’t understand it, but to be fair, they don’t understand where I’m coming from.

My grandson is the center of my world. I’m simply enamored by everything that 4-year old does.

When Sawyer was born, he improved my life so much!

When I made my first trip to Canton just about three years ago to talk to my editor about taking the promotion from being editor of my weekly to the editor of the daily, my future co-workers lined up to meet me.

At the time, I felt a bit like one of those organisms under a microscope until….until I saw one of the Ad Reps was expecting a baby.

But, then I happily learned she already a little boy, Ricky.

He’s a hoot!

And, he’s so incredibly smart!

I’m of the belief one doesn’t have to be related by blood to love a child with all of their heart or brighten up at the thought of them or seeing them.

The baby that wasn’t born when I first started in Canton three years ago?

That’s Jaxson and he’s about 2-and-a-1/2.

He’s in that stage where he’s wanting his independence, but also still okay with being held and cuddled.

Stacey knows if I’m having a bad day, hanging out at the office with one or both of her boys automatically makes me feel better.

I picked Jaxson up the other day so we could hug.

I told him, “I love you sweet boy!”

To which he replied, “I lub you!”

He makes my heart melt.

Ricky sat with me at Relay For Life.

He asked what I had been doing that day.

I told him working and asked what he’d been doing.

He sighed and said, “Yeah, me, too.”

Another co-worker, Terri, is great about bringing her grandchildren in for me to love on, too.

The other day, I was able to cuddle 9-month old Baby J.

Everyone has their own way of managing those little crisis’s we face on a regular basis.

Whatever works, right?

Hanging out with kids is what lifts my spirits and definitely puts me in a much better mood!

For me it is the BEST fix!