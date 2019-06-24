The Carmi Kiwanis Club held its regularly scheduled noon meeting on June 20, 2019 at the White County Farm Bureau Building. Club President Katelyne Wolff opened the meeting with the Kiwanis Creed, Song, Pledge and Prayer. The 50/50 drawing was won by Kim Gwaltney but was not able to pull the orange ball for the $98.00. Don White won the $10.00 Huck’s gas card. Guests of the club meeting were Shelia Wallace introduced by Scott Johnson. Scott also announced that he has made a career change leaving First Mid Bank and has become a funeral director with Reed Funeral Home in Harrisburg, Illinois, Lana cox was introduced by her husband, Mark Cox and Matt Lamont introduced his mother Caro- lyn Henson and brother, Mark Lamont. Also, in attendance were the direc- tors and cast of the Carmi League of Arts presenta- tion of The Wizard of Oz. Good News was given by Kim Gwaltney on the sale of Kiwanis President home Katelyne Wolff and Frank Barbre contributed $1 to congratulate Katelyne.

In club business, President Wolff announced the Chamber golf outing on June 22nd, the production of the Wizard of OZ and next week’s program is Amy McCarty on the 4-H show preview.

Club President Wolff introduced today’s program presenters’ Co-directors Sherry Passmore and Lynn Cantrell on the June 21-23 production of ‘The Wizard of Oz’. Sherry and Lynn introduced music directors Brittany Griffin and Tracy Orr and Choreographers, Zandrea Hafenrichter and Karen Kays. This is their 5th season of presenting a summer play for this community. They began by telling club members that there are 39 members in the cast plus, light and sound techs, stage crew, set design, art, costumes, specialty make-up, publicity and the Tin Man costume and many other contributors from the community for the classic show. Their adaptation is from the MGM version but with a slight change for the theater version. They gave a brief overview of the production before introducing the Munchkins who performed their song and dance routine. They were amazing in their performance. Munchkins performing are Alexus Gates, Niah Haley, Kenley Kays, Andi Kiser, Addy Lamont, Emma Legg, Ellie Orr, Mati Orr, Callie Winter and Johanna Zieren. Following their performance were the adult cast members on a song from the play. The cast is as follows: Brittany Griffin – Dorothy, Shelia Westfall – Aunt Em, Kaleb Collard – Uncle Henry, Cooper Craig – Zeke, Lane Camp – Hickory, Quinton Browning – Hunk, Chaselyn Craig – Miss Almira Gulch, Jason Craig – Professor Chester Marvel, Grace Sinclair – Glenda, Tracy Orr – The Wicked Witch of the West, Scott Kiser–Scarecrow, Keegan Dennis – Tinman, David Conner – Cowardly Lion, Kaleb Collard – Emerald City Guard, and Chance Hamblin – the Wizard of Oz. And many others including Kelsi Kessler, Niki Lamont, Lynnette Staley, Laney York, Jasmine Allen, Britany Anderson, Walker Sinclair, Daniel Slaton, Allie Gee, Brandon Schulz, Sloane Barbre, Lili Dinn, and Jason Lamp with parts for the Ladies Chorus, the Cyclone, the Crows, the Trees, the Monkeys and the Winkies. It is just an All-Star cast from this community. Sherry indicated that have been rehearsing for 7 weeks to prepare for this weekend.

Sherry and Lynn also wanted to recognize the League of Arts Sponsors: Emerald City (Gold) Level – Thys and Maryann Bax, Hale Body Shop, Ted Brown’s Quality Paint and Body Shop, First Mid Bank and Trust; OZ (Silver) Level – Joe’s Lawn Care; Kan- sas (Bronze) Level – Sue O’Neal, Taylor Eye Care, Donna Whitley. And those individuals and businesses that contributed to the program printing.