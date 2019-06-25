Police confirmed Tuesday evening that the two people injured in a shooting incident Monday morning in Kewanee have been released from the hospital.

A 25-year-old man and 26-year-old woman were found by police following a 911 call of a shooting at 1 a.m. Monday at 102 N. Vine St., the woman having suffered blunt force trauma injuries and the man having been shot.

The woman was believed to have been released from St. Luke Medical Center in Kewanee later in the day Monday.

The man, who initially was taken to St. Luke’s, was later transported to St. Francis Medical Center in Peoria.

Illinois State Police Sgt. Corey Peck, who heads up the Henry-Mercer Investigative Task Force, said police had no additional comment on the investigation except to say that it is ongoing. Police have not released the names of anyone involved in the incident.

Anyone with information is encouraged to call the Kewanee Police Department at (309) 853-1911 or Henry County Crime Stoppers at (309) 937-2324.



