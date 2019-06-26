MACOMB—From Chicken Poop Bingo to a best beard contest, Macomb’s Heritage Days will have plenty of classic and quirky competitive games this year.

Chicken Poop Bingo is like the classic game of bingo, but with a messy twist. It will be played on Friday, June 28 from 2:30-4:30 PM in front of the main stage in Chandler Park. Numbers for bingo cards will be “picked” by chickens defecating on mats with marked numbers until a player completes a line on their card.

“What happened here is that our person in charge of entertainment, [Adam Kozlowski], was charged with the task of filling in between the major acts and music to fill time,” said Jock Hedblade, executive director of the Macomb Area Convention and Visitors Bureau. “We all laughed at [Chicken Poop Bingo] when it came up in the meeting and we all said ‘Yeah, let’s try it!’ “

In addition to Chicken Poop Bingo, there are going to be other various contests on the main stage. A pie eating contest is being held at 6:45 p.m. on Thursday, June 27. It will consist of ten participants competing to be the first to finish a nine-inch cherry crumble pie without using their hands. The winner will receive a free pie of their choice from The Old Dairy.

There will be a best beard contest at 6:30 p.m., a Hula Hoop contest at 7:15 p.m., and a watermelon seed spitting contest at 7:30 p.m. on the main stage.

On Saturday, June 29 from 2:30-3:30 p.m., there will be a series of games based on the popular NBC game show Minute to Win It on the main stage. Five to seven contestants will have 60 seconds to complete a challenge involving common household items. For example, contestants may be tasked to blow air into a balloon until it pops within 60 seconds.

According to Hedblade, winners of these competitions will receive official bragging rights.

“We were trying to think of stuff that, because it’s Heritage Days, goes back to some of the classic stuff that you would find at county fairs over the ages. So we wanted to go back and see what we could do,” said Hedblade.”Over the years, we’ve done certain things like that at Heritage Days, but sometimes they get lost depending on who’s doing them and we thought, ‘What would be fun?’ “

Hedblade said that he is excited about the entertainment lineup this year and that there will be “a little bit of something for everyone.”



