Music runs in the family for Pontiac native Amanda Legner.

Legner’s parents both hold strong music backgrounds and she followed in their footsteps from a young age.

“My mother has a degree in music education and my father played the banjo,” Legner said. “Music was always important in our household. When it came time to pick instruments for band in fifth grade, I had already learned piano, voice and some music theory from my mom.”

From there, Legner was active in music throughout her childhood and into her adult years. She was involved in band and choir in high school at PTHS, and eventually turned that love of music into a degree of music business from Millikin University and a master’s degree in music performance from The Boston Conservatory in 2001.

After growing her own personal career on the side while teaching music for multiple years, Legner realized that it was time to make a change for herself.

“In 2016, I left the colleges and Pontiac to move to Chicago to focus on my playing career and be closer to my fiancé,” Legner said. “I am now 41, living in Chicago, teaching at a charter school, and loving playing and touring with Mucca Pazza.”

Mucca Pazza is a band established in Chicago in 2004 featuring band members from all over the United States living in Chicago. The band, which consists of around 30 active members, plays instrumental music informed by physical theater.

Sharon Lanza, one of the “founding cheerleaders, writers and theatrical directors,” loves what the group has accomplished so far and is looking toward more great things in the future.

“We hope to record a new album soon, play more great shows, go to Europe together someday and spread joy!” Lanza said.

One of the “great shows” that Lanza and company have is a part of Pontiac’s “Rockin’ at the River” concert series at Humiston-Riverside Park on Thursday. The series consists of five concert dates, featuring numerous different bands of all types of music genres.

For Legner, performing in her hometown with Mucca Pazza is like a dream come true.

“To think that I would be performing in Pontiac with this sort of band seems at once odd and perfect,” Legner said. “Mucca Pazza is a great mix of marching and concert band, among other things, which are long-standing traditions in Pontiac.”

For Legner, however, this is not the first time Legner will be playing at the band shell at the park.

“The last time I played the band shell was with the Pontiac Municipal Band, with whom I played for many years,” Legner said. “Playing with Mucca Pazza on that stage in Pontiac really does seem to cap where I have come and where I am going in my musical life.”

Lanza and the Mucca Pazza crew feel the same way about the opportunity to perform in Pontiac.

“We think that nothing is better than a free summer music show outside,” Lanza said. “We’re looking forward to making new friends in Pontiac and dancing with you all. Thank you for having us!”

Mucca Pazza will be the main band during the concert Thursday. Admission is free, and the festivities will begin at 5 p.m. at Humiston-Riverside Park.