MACOMB — A Western Illinois University junior has been named one of five winners of the National Academy of Television Arts and Sciences Mid-America EMMY Foundation Walter Cronkite Scholarship.

Devin Brooks, a broadcasting major, from St. Louis, MO, is a student reporter and anchor for NEWS3, the student-produced newscast in the WIU Department of Broadcasting and Journalism He is pursuing an emphasis in news and performance, and is minoring in sociology.

This summer, Brooks is an intern at WREX in Rockford, IL, and last summer he interned at WGEM in Quincy, IL.

Brooks also serves as an officer of the National Broadcasting Society, and works as a student assistant for Tri-States Audio Information Services. Brooks recently won first place from the Illinois News Broadcasters Association for outstanding television news reporting.

"I'm honored to receive this incredible scholarship and this wouldn't be possible without thanking the teachers who've cared and pushed me to do my best, and take advantage of every opportunity," said Brooks.

The Walter Cronkite Scholarship is merit-based and is given to students who demonstrate the potential to join the broadcasting profession and contribute to its future. The Mid-America regional includes Illinois, from Champaign to Urbana and south to Paducah, KY, and all of Missouri and Arkansas, as well as Shreveport, LA.

"Devin has been a wonderful addition to our program since arriving as a freshman, taking advantage of opportunities and adding to our program legacy," said WIU College of Fine Arts and Communication Associate Dean William "Buzz" Hoon. "He is a student leader who has earned this recognition, and generous scholarship, through his hard work and dedication. We are very proud of him for being selected."

Brooks will be recognized during a ceremony at the 43rd Mid-America Emmy gala in Branson, MO, Oct. 5.

For more information about the WIU Department of Broadcasting and Journalism, visit wiu.edu/bcj.



— Submitted by WIU