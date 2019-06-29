MACOMB — On a warm Thursday evening, the seats surrounding the main stage at Macomb’s Heritage Days were filled with smiling faces as the audience eagerly awaited the upcoming competitions.

The first event of the evening was a beard contest. Three participants showed off their facial plumage.

Following the beard contest was the much-anticipated pie eating contest. Ten participants were challenged to be the first to finish an entire nine-inch cherry crumble pie without using their hands. The competitors made good use of the provided ponchos as they buried their faces in the desserts, sending crust and globs of cherry filling flying. The winner was given a coupon for a free pie of their choice from The Old Dairy.

There were three participants, including Miss Macomb Taylor Hardy and Miss Macomb’s Outstanding Teen Denna Castlebury, for the hula hoop contest. Castlebury kept her hoop up the longest and won the competition.

A watermelon seed spitting competition to see who could spit their seed the farthest had been planned, but unfortunately there were not enough seeds in the watermelons to hold the competition. Instead, Heritage Days guests got a reprieve from the heat with free slices of watermelon.

All of the winners were given a ribbon to commemorate their victories.

