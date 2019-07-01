LaVonne Guidotti, 86, of Farmington, passed away at 4:03 p.m. on Friday, June 28, 2019 at Graham Hospital in Canton.

FARMINGTON-LaVonne Guidotti, 86, of Farmington, passed away at 4:03 p.m. on Friday, June 28, 2019 at Graham Hospital in Canton. She was born on Feb. 7, 2019 in Farmington to Bernard and Audrey (Reid) Derrickson. She married Geno Guidotti on March 9, 1952 in Farmington. He preceded her in death on Dec. 11, 2002.

She was also preceded in death by her parents; one brother, Delbert Derrickson; and one sister, Charlotte Law.

LaVonne is survived by one daughter, Carla (Ryan) Skaggs of Farmington; two grandchildren, McKenzie and Kamrie Skaggs both of Farmington; and one brother, James Derrickson of Sterling.

She was a 1951 graduate of Farmington High School, and she worked at the Bank of Farmington for over 30 years, retiring in 1995. She was a member of Farmington United Methodist Church and the Women of the Moose Farmington Lodge 470. She loved being with her granddaughters and watching them play sports. She also loved fishing. Those were her most favorite things to do. She loved to crochet, sew and play cards with family and friends.

Visitation will be held from 10 a.m. - 11:30 a.m. on Wednesday, July 3, 2019 at Farmington United Methodist Church. Service will follow the visitation at 11:30 a.m. Rev. Walter Carlson will officiate. Burial will follow at Oak Ridge Cemetery in Farmington. Memorials can be made to Farmington United Methodist Church or St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital. To view LaVonne’s DVD or to make online condolences please visit www.sedgwickfuneralhomes.com