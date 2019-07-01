Traffic patterns have been established for this year’s fireworks display, which is set for Thursday night, July 4, 2019 around 9:00 pm. The pattern will essentially be the same as years past. At 8:45 P.M. the set traffic patterns will go into effect. That includes closing the southbound traffic on Oak Street to Fairground Road. Main at Fairgrounds Road will be open until just prior to the start of the reworks before being closed.

ALL entrances to the Fairground will be blocked off again this year. There will not be any vehicles or pedestrians allowed to be inside the Fairground during the rework display. Any persons or vehicle located inside will be asked to leave by Carmi Police or Carmi Fire Personnel prior to the start of the fireworks. Vehicles will still be allowed to park around the outside fencing of the Fairgrounds as in years past.

Following the reworks display, all traffic exiting onto Fairground Road will be turned North and South on Fairground Road.

Fair Street traffic will be turned Northbound toward Oak Street and at Oak Street all traffic will be turned Eastbound only. Traffic from Oak Street will not be allowed to turn South onto Fairground Road during this time.

Traffic from April Avenue at Main Street will be allowed to turn East onto Main Street only.

Traffic on Main Street will not be allowed to enter Fairground Road during this time. Southbound traffic from Fairground Road will be allowed to turn West on Main Street only.

Any vehicles parked in the grassy area along Main Street will be directed to join the westbound ow of traffic on Main Street.

The traffic signals at Main and Fairgrounds will be set to flash red and all rules that would apply to stop signs will be applicable.

Motorists are reminded to watch for and obey all directions from Carmi Po- lice Officers, White County Sheriff’s Deputies, and local Carmi Fire EMA units. Although this may sound confusing, it’s a pattern that has worked well for the past several years. This traffic routing system is in place to enable the saf- est and quickest exiting of traffic from the event area.

I also want to remind Carmi residents that fireworks are dangerous and could cause serious injury and death. Most fireworks are illegal in Illinois. Basically a good rule of thumb is if it’s labeled as a rework and makes any type of loud noise or explodes, it’s probably going to be illegal in Illinois. Most of these items are readily accessible in neighboring states. However, they are illegal to possess and use in Illinois. Carmi Police will respond to complaints of fireworks as they are received. We just want citizens to understand they are illegal to possess and we don’t want people getting in trouble over reworks. If Officers respond, those person(s) are subject to all reworks being confiscated and a citation could be issued. Depending on the amount of reworks an individual has, it could be classified as a Class A Misdemeanor, which could lead to an arrest.

As a reminder if you are celebrating with alcohol involved, we remind everyone to please be responsible and not drink and drive. Make sure there is a designated driver present. We want everyone to have a safe and enjoyable 4th of July holiday.