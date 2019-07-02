Fairfield Memorial Hospital honors employees monthly for providing extraordinary patient care and customer services within and outside of the Hospital.

Lucy Ruhl, who works as Billing Specialist in the FMH Business Of ce, has been selected as the June Employee of the Month. Lucy has been with Fairfield Memorial Hospital since November of 2018. Lucy works the front office of our Business Office and is our patient’s first point of contact when they present to pay or with billing questions. Insurance and billing is an often confusing thing to many, and Lucy does an excellent job of actively listening to the patient and providing them an explanation in a manner in which they can understand.

“Lucy is always patient with a calming presence, and puts everyone at ease when they visit the business office with questions. She can be busy helping a multitude of people at the same time and she treats every person as her upmost importance and patience,” stated FMH Business Office Director, Kristin Boldt.

“Fairfield Memorial Hospital’s Business Office works hard to stay on task and up to date on billing and insurance changes with our patients. Lucy greets all of our patients at the front window to provide answers and clarity to our patients when they receive a bill they have questions about when visiting the business office. It is essential to have someone who is understanding and makes this process easier for patients and we are so delighted we have Lucy to do just that here at Fairfield Memorial Hospital.” stated FMH CEO, Katherine Bunting-Williams Ph.D.