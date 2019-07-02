For four year old Izabella “Izzy” Van Beek, this is not a summer vacation after graduating pre-school at Southeastern. She faces a major medical challenge that would be daunting for older children and adults.

At the end of May, soon after school was let out for the summer, her mother, Beth Ann Ingold, noticed an abdominal swelling in Izzy and took her to the doctor. After examinations were completed, the bad news hit home. Izzy has kidney cancer. According to Ingold, the formal diagnosis was made on May 30.

Izzy has been undergoing a once per week chemotherapy regimen as part of preparation for surgery. Some of this will likely continue as part of the post-surgical treatment course.

“She has a tumor the size of a football on her left kidney,” Ingold said. “She is scheduled to have surgery on July 3rd to remove the tumor and her left kidney.”

That surgery will be performed at OSF Children’s Hospital in Peoria. A biopsy will be performed on the removed tissue and will help determine any further course of treatment for young Izzy. Izzy turns five years old on July 10th – and she’s hoping for a cure as her best birthday present yet.

“I think she understands the situation pretty well,” Ingold said. “When she isn’t in pain, she’s as cheerful as can be – and she likes to play.”

Izzy’s courage in the face of this challenge has proved inspiring. Southeastern Superintendent Todd Fox released a public email encouraging people to pray for a good outcome for Izzy as well.

Her mother reported a further complication in Izzy’s condition, one involving a low blood count and fever, which necessitated her to be flown from Macomb to Peoria on Friday evening, June 28. According to the best available reports on her situation, she was not doing as well as expected, with treatment being done to address this latest setback.

Ingold said that the impact of this has been considerable on her family, with her father losing time from work. This, coupled with travel expenses back and forth to Peoria, have added up.

In response to this, Mary Hackney of Augusta and other friends of Izzy are getting together to set up a benefit drive to help the family, with plans including a community yard sale to raise money. Further details on this effort will be released soon.