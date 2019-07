Maralee S. (Sill) Shriver, 97, of Ossian, Indiana, formerly of resident of Royal Center, Indiana, passed away peacefully Monday, July 1, 2019 at Ossian Health Rehab Center in Ossian.

OSSIAN, Indiana-Maralee S. (Sill) Shriver, 97, of Ossian, Indiana, formerly of resident of Royal Center, Indiana, passed away peacefully Monday, July 1, 2019 at Ossian Health Rehab Center in Ossian.

A memorial service for the family will be held at a future date in Ohio.

Memorials may be made to Baptist Christian Church.

Please sign Maralee’s online guest book or leave condolences for the Shriver Family at www.ransfuneralhomes.com

Arrangements have been entrusted to Harrison-Metzger-Rans Funeral Home & Crematory, Royal Center Chapel, Indiana.