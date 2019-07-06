Fair takes place July 8-12 at the McDonough County Fairgrounds

1. Friends, 4-H is all about making memories that will last a life time. The 4-H Fair is the perfect opportunity to make new friends and reconnect with old friends. Whether you are a youth or an adult.

2. 4-H Market, 4-6 p.m. on Wednesday. Our 4-H member share their entrepreneurship skills with the public by creating their own small business. Come check out the amazing handcraft items they have worked so hard on.

3. Bounce Obstacle Course, Noon- 5 p.m. Wednesday. Our 4-H members worked hard to sell BBQ tickets in May and now they are celebrating by bringing a bounce obstacle course to the fair.

4. Concession Stand, Squeeze to Please will be at the Fairgrounds serving up delicious foods and sensational shake ups. There are special treats lined up each afternoon, starting Tuesday.

5. Ag Games & Trivia, 3-5 p.m. Tuesday. Our 4-H Federation has a fun filled afternoon of games and trivia prepared in the cold AC of the 4-H Auditorium. Prizes are avaible.

6. Livestock Shows, everyday! Our 4-H members and their families have been taking the best care of their animals all year. Now it’s time to strut their stuff. This is a great opportunity to see all the different types of livestock there are and learn about the different breeds.

7. General Show Projects, 2 p.m., Monday through noon on Thursday. Our 4-H members have been learning all year about various projects areas, from Animal Science to Woodworking, Drones to Weather and everything in between. Their projects have been judged and IL State Fair Delegates have been chosen, now they want to share all their hard work and creativity.

8. Foundation Foods Auction, 6 p.m. Tuesday. The bar for creativity and deliciousness gets raised every year and 2019 is no exception. 4-H members have baked pastries, cupcakes, cookies, and bread. They even made candy (yum!). Now they are ready to auction the items off. Top 5 items in each category will be a part of the live auction in the Show Barn. Silent Auction will also be happening in the 4-H Auditorium. Proceeds from the auction are split 50/50 between the 4-H member and the McDonough County 4-H & Extension Foundation. The 4-H & Extension Foundation provides scholarships to 4-H members.

9. MCLA Livestock Auction, 7 p.m. Wednesday. Raising livestock is serious business, but it also is a labor of love. This premium auction will give 4-H Livestock members an opportunity to further their small livestock operation. Proceeds from the auction are split between the 4-H member and the McDonough County Livestock Association. The McDonough County Livestock Association is working on making upgrades for the 4-H Fairgrounds. They have already completed 3 big projects.

10. Awards Program, 6 p.m. Tuesday. McDonough County 4-H has had an amazing year! We want to celebrate and share all of our success stories with you! Please, come out and cheer along with us as we hand out trophies from the General Show, highlight winners from our 4-H Dog show, congratulate 4-H College Scholarship winners and celebrate so many more accomplishments.



— Submitted by Beth Chatterton, 4-H Program Coordinator