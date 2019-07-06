Beverly ‘B.D.’ Foster, 90, of Springfield, formerly of Havana, passed away Wednesday, July 3, 2019 at 10:15 a.m. at Heritage Health in Springfield.

SPRINGFIELD-Beverly ‘B.D.’ Foster, 90, of Springfield, formerly of Havana, passed away Wednesday, July 3, 2019 at 10:15 a.m. at Heritage Health in Springfield.

He was born Oct. 26, 1928 in Macomb to Zelotus ‘Dick’ and Goldie (Walker) Foster. He married Faith Shawgo on July 16, 1950 in Vermont; she survives.

Surviving are wife, Faith Foster of Springfield; daughter, Velva (Tim) Fletcher of Havana; son, Greg Foster of Springfield; eight grandchildren; 14 great-grandchildren; and sister, Leola Anderson of Astoria.

B.D. was preceded in death by his son, Dennis Foster; granddaughter, Amber Foster; great-granddaughter, Bailie Bryant; and sister, Madelyn Skiles.

He worked at Havana Auto Parts in Havana. He went on to work as a parts manager at John Deere stores in Havana and Macomb. While living in Arkansas, he was a real estate broker.

B.D. was U.S. Army Veteran of the Korean War. He spent 15 months in Korea, serving in the KMAG (Korean Military Advisory Group).

B.D. was a member of the Astoria American Legion Post #25 for 50 years. He was also a member of the Masonic Lodge of Astoria and Vermont. He was a former member of the Havana Jaycees and the Havana Fuddy Duddy Group. B.D. and Faith volunteered at Food and Clothing Centers and Heart Hospitals for 28 years in the Rio Grande Valley in Texas where they wintered. It was here that they would also walk in 5K Relays for Children Benefits. They also spent several summers in Colorado and Minnesota. B.D. loved to travel.

Funeral services will take place at noon Tuesday, July 9 at Shawgo Memorial Home in Astoria, with visitation set one hour prior to services also at the funeral home. Pastor Dan Wilson will be officiating. Military rites will be provided by the Astoria American Legion Post #25. A Masonic service will be provided by the Vermont Masonic Lodge.

Cremation rites will be accorded after the service.

Memorials may be made to the American Cancer Society.

Online condolences may be given to the family at www.shawgomemorialhome.org.