CANTON-At Tuesday’s Canton Council meeting Alderman and Legal & Ordinance Chair, Craig West, had several items for council consideration.

One was discussing and voting on whether or not to proceed with judicial review of an arbitration award involving firefighter’s holiday pay grievance.

To receive holiday pay, the Canton Firefighter’s contract stipulates they must work the day prior and the day after.

A grievance was filed when someone did not receive said holiday pay.

While contract stipulations were not followed as specified, the individual was excused and therefore felt as though holiday pay had been earned.

Attorney, Curtis Lane, said a decision was delivered by the arbitrator, in favor of the individual who filed the grievance, which Lane wants to appeal to circuit court, “I don’t believe the arbitrator is correct.”

He went on to say the ruling doesn’t make sense to him as it comes down to, as far as the arbitrator was concerned, comes down to the definition of ‘excuse’, “He (the arbitrator) was ambiguous of what giving you an excuse means.”

Lane explained appealing this decision is within the scope of his salary and will not cost the city anything additional in attorney fees from him.

Alderman Jeff Fritz, former Canton Chief of Police, said an employee is getting excused if the chief (or superior) approves it, “You’re excused.”

On the other hand, said Fritz, if an employee calls in sick, doesn’t come in without getting the chief’s approval, that’s unexcused.

“I see where the arbitrator is coming from. No disrespect to anyone in this room,” said Fritz.

Holiday pay is distributed in one lump sum in November.

Fritz said one individual was on Workman’s Compensation and denied holiday pay.

Alderman Ryan Mayhew said that’s what Workman’s Compensation is for—you don’t receive additional pay, such as holiday pay—when on Workman’s Compensation.

“There are a lot of things I do agree with Attorney Lane on,” said Fritz as he went on to talk about the leadership training he does across the state.

His doctrine is ‘subscribe to no surprises’, “I just want to throw that out there. I look at being excused as something different than an excuse.”

Mayor Kent McDowell urged council not to live in the past, “Don’t hang your hats on past practices. Past practice means nothing. It’s what the contract is now.”

Fritz inquired if there was a cost involved to pursue the appeal to which Attorney Lane said no.

The vote to pursue the appeal passed unanimously by a vote of those present.

Alderwoman Angela Hale was excused from the meeting.

In other council news:

•Residents are reminded again grass clippings and leaves CANNOT be in the streets not only are they a safety issue, they clog the sewers.

However, action cannot be taken if authorities aren’t notified.

Contact Code Enforcement Officer, Drake Wilson and if residents are unable to locate Wilson, McDowell said to contact the police department.

Said McDowell, “It would behoove them (those with a complaint) to call the police department. The police department can take enforcement action. If citizens see a problem area, call the police department.”