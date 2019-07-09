Barbara S. Thomas, 84, of Lewistown, passed away at 7:02 a.m. Monday July 8, 2019 at The Loft in Canton.

LEWISTOWN-Barbara S. Thomas, 84, of Lewistown, passed away at 7:02 a.m. Monday July 8, 2019 at The Loft in Canton.

She was born Feb. 1, 1935 at Springfield, the daughter of Fred Bernard and Mary Pauline (Waddell) Harriss. She married Ernest M. Goddard on June 6, 1953 at Havana. He preceded her in death on Oct. 11, 1966. She later married Aubrey H. Thomas on May 23, 1969 at Havana. He survives, and they just celebrated their 50th wedding anniversary in May. Also surviving are three children, Jeff (Connie) Goddard of Lewistown, Cindy (David Levingston) Goddard of Lewistown and Alesia (Joseph) Svymbersky of Hanna City; four step-children, Doug (Candy) Thomas of Texas, Greg Thomas of Sherman, Velinda (Patrick) Hurley of Springfield and Chris (Melinda) Thomas of Canton; 23 grandchildren; 20 great-grandchildren; one brother, Dean Harriss of Bryant; and one sister, Eleanor (Ernie) Toracinta of Florida. She was preceded in death by her parents; and one sister, Nancy Dick.

Barbara was a member of the Illinois Street Christian Church in Lewistown, and also a member of T.O.P.S. She loved watching western movies, fishing, gardening and most of all her grandkids.

Services will be held at 11 a.m. Thursday at Henry-Lange Memorial Home in Lewistown, where visitation will be held one hour prior to services. Burial will be in White Chapel Memory Gardens at Canton. Memorial contributions may be made to the Lewistown Rescue Squad.

To view Barbara’s life tribute video or to send condolences visit www.henrylange.com