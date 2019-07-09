Commissioner Lee Reinhart is still looking to get residents of Chenoa on board with the one-call system as a means of learning about boil orders and other situations within the city of Chenoa.

Reinhart pointed out in his report during the Chenoa City Council meeting Monday evening that it is important to get the residents of the community signed up on the one-call system.

“Definitely want to encourage (and) get neighbors added to the one-call (list),” Reinhart said. “It’s either text or call, it’s not both. If they don’t want to receive a phone, because a lot of folks don’t want to take a call from a number they don’t know, even after that first call you get a phone number from the one-call system and you can program that number into your phone.

“The option is the individual can have either the call or a text. We’re really going to push that during the water awareness week, as well.”

He explained it more after meeting.

“When I first came on board the one-call system, we were about 50 percent of the community signed up; a lot of people weren’t aware of it so we really pushed hard after our water main break last month to get people on that,” Reinhart pointed out. “We’ve had a steady flow of people coming in but I would like to see more increase on getting more folks on there.”

An issue he noted that makes getting signed up is the online factor. He said that notice of problems make a run through Facebook, but that the city’s web site is not always up to date, and a lot of people go there rather than getting connected through Facebook.

During the meeting, Mayor Chris Wilder said that he and City Attorney Steve Mann will discuss the legality of the texting system should residents not want the texting.

Reinhart also commented on the upcoming Commercial Street project, stating it is on hold for the moment while the city waits for the OK on permits.

What the city will not be waiting on on is the replacement of a couple of fire hydrants. Reinhart said that the recent hydrant flushing revealed some issues.

One of the hydrants that drew the fire department’s attention is near Chenoa Family Restaurant. Reinhart said that he was told by the fire department that this particular hydrant is key for fighting fires on the west side of town.

A project coming up is the Water Awareness Week.

“Josh (Bell) and I are still trying to work together, and hopefully sometime in the fall, we’ll move forward on our Water Awareness Week that we want to have and get the community involved with that,” Reinhart said.

Commissioner Dwayne Price offered kudos to his department for its work during the Fourth of July weekend. He pointed out the cleaning of the streets and community leading up to the holiday.

He felt the city’s workers went well beyond the call in making sure things were ready, including in dealing with drainage issues that took place.

Price did offer his unhappiness with trash pickup, pointing out that his workers have had to do some First Monday cleanup because the trash company contracted to do so has not been doing it.

Also pointed out was work on drainage at Main and Third streets.

“(We’re) going to be digging up a line across Third Street and tie it to a field tile,” Price said. “That will make that northeast side of town drain a lot better. Part of the problem was, the drainage was going up hill instead of down hill.”

Commissioner Chad Daiker providing a good report on the pool.

“Altogether, with all our passes, our swimming lessons, concessions, all that together, we made $8,247.46 this month,” Daiker said. “It looks like we’re doing pretty good. Everything seems to be working out alright out there. We replaced the air conditioner in the concession stand, it couldn’t keep up with this heat wave.”

From the community, Bill Bridge, owner of The Brown Jug, asked for a special liquor license that will allow him to serve alcohol in the parking lot of his establishment on July 19. He has hired a band to perform and needs a special permit to sell outdoors.

The hours for the event involving the license will be from 8-11 p.m.