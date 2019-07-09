Marilyn R. Christy, 86, of Canton, passed away at 5:25 p.m. on Saturday, July 6, 2019 at The Loft in Canton.

CANTON-Marilyn R. Christy, 86, of Canton, passed away at 5:25 p.m. on Saturday, July 6, 2019 at The Loft in Canton. She was born on Aug. 22, 1932 in Lewistown to Ernie Frank and Mildred (Pollitt) Williams. She married Richard E. Christy on June 24, 1950 in Canton; he preceded her in death on March 24, 2019.

Marilyn was also preceded in death by her parents; one granddaughter, Laura Solberg; three brothers, Cletus, Carrol and Eddie Williams; and three sisters, Eleanor Yurkovich, Romona Nolan and infant sister, Sharon Williams.

Surviving are three children, Bruce Christy of Canton, Peggy (Dan) Solberg of Madison, Wisconsin, and Steven (Carrie) Christy of Clark, Missouri; four grandchildren, Beth (Scott) Daigger of Michigan, Susan Solberg of Wisconsin, Richard (Nicole) Christy of Nebraska and Caitlin Christy of Nebraska; two great-grandchildren, Sophie Daigger and Chloe Christy; one brother, Frank Williams; and one sister, Melody Wagner.

Marilyn worked as an administrative specialist at the University of Wisconsin in La Crosse, Wisconsin and also at International Harvester in Canton. Lastly, she worked at the customer service desk at the Canton Walmart. She loved to crochet and play pitch games daily with her husband, Dick.

Per Marilyn’s request there will be no services. Cremation rites will be accorded with Sedgwick Funeral Homes & Crematory in Canton. Memorials can be made to the Fulton County Humane Society. To make online condolences you may go to www.sedgwickfuneralhomes.com