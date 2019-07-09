COLCHESTER — Mary Garlick and Frances Welch talked about “Hunger in McDonough County” during the June 20 Colchester Lions Club meeting.

They presented McDonough County food insecurity stats and listed ways to fill the food meal gap. Mary and Frances also talked about C.A.R.E. food pantry, which is located in Colchester on Market Street.

Members enjoyed pulled pork sandwiches prior to their presentation. Kathy Wyatt also presented the Diamond Membership Award to Colchester Lions Club Pres. Roger Runquist.

Colchester Lions Club June service activities included serving the road commissioners on June 11 and 12 and the Macomb Municipal Heritage Days Fly-In/Drive-In Pancake and Sausage Breakfast on June 30.

During its May 16 meeting, Colchester Lions Club members and guests enjoyed a meatloaf meal, and Colchester District Library Librarian Debbie Sullivan and Library Assistant Elaine Gates gave an update on the current happenings at the Colchester Library.

Gates talked about children activities, which included a Preschool Story Hour during the school year and June summer reading program for school age children. Sullivan outlined activities for adults, which included barn quilt block painting classes, cookie decorating party, and a book club.

Three local authors have book signings at the library during the year. The art club meets at the library. Sullivan also talked about the Tracy Foundation. She stated that library cards are free for those living within the city limit and others may purchase a library card. Sullivan also told about Interlibrary Loan borrowing of items owned by other libraries. Sullivan thanked the Lions for their help with the library energy efficient light project.

Lee Unger talked about Lions International celebrating 100 years as an organization. Pres. Roger Runquist talked about the tennis program for all ages starting June 29. Runquist also mentioned Labor Day ideas about a car show and a tractor show.



