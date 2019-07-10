The 22nd annual 4-H Performing Arts Night was held Thursday, June 27, 2019, at Checkrow Community Church, rural Avon.

Sixteen 4-H members participated in this event, coordinated by Janis Blout, University of Illinois Extension Program Coordinator, 4-H Youth Development.

Judge for the evening was Melinda Reed, a music teacher in the Lewistown School District.

Senior Best of Show honors went to Halee Hendel, who performed a vocal number. Junior Best of Show honors went to Caroline Spangler, who played the violin. The other performers included pianists, vocalists, a guitarist, a magician, and an electronic violinist.

The other 4-H members participating were AnnaMary Chatterton, Bailey Chatterton, Hadassah Chatterton, Emma Howerter, Aliyah Janssen, Ben Janssen, Hannah Johnson, Luke McEwen, Wesley McEwen, Olin Runyan, Kyle Spangler, Abbie Stevenson, Hannah Stevenson, and Joseph Stevenson.

Participants were judged on stage presence, performance ability, volume and clarity, appropriateness of attire, requirements having been met, and overall impression.

Today's 4-H Program includes many projects that are not the traditional ones many people associate with 4-H. For more information on 4-H in Fulton County, call the Extension Office at 547-3711.