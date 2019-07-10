Wilma Jean “Jeannie” Hood, 74, of Havana, passed away Wednesday, July 3, 2019 at Sunset Manor in Canton.

HAVANA-Wilma Jean “Jeannie” Hood, 74, of Havana, passed away Wednesday, July 3, 2019 at Sunset Manor in Canton.

She was born on Oct. 2, 1944 to William and Lola “Jean” (Bishop) Hall.

Jeannie married Larry Hood on June 2, 1962 in Cuba. He preceded her in death on May 29, 2019.

She is survived by her mother; four children, Sherry (Bruce) Fisher of Canton, Larry (Beverly) Hood of Lewistown, John (Marshan Ainsworth) Hood of Havana and Jeremy (Cheryl) Hood of Lewistown; four grandchildren; three great-grandchildren; three step-grandchildren; nine step-great-grandchildren; one brother, Bruce (Pat) Hall; and two sisters, Lorraine (Larry) Hallmark and Rebecca “Becky Sue” (Randy) Palmer.

Preceding her in death is her father; husband; one brother, Michael Hall; and one sister, LeAnn Fawcett.

Jeannie retired from Mason District Hospital where she worked as a Phlebotomist. She was a member of the First Baptist Church in Lewistown. She enjoyed gardening and taking care of her yard; her and her husband were awarded the city yard honors. Jeannie also hosted all of their family events.

A celebration of Wilma and Larry’s life will be held on Sunday, July 21, 2019 from 2 until 4 p.m. at the Grace Baptist Church in Havana.

Burial of their ashes will be held at Oak Hill Cemetery at a later date.

To leave online condolences, please visit www.oakshinesfuneralhome.com