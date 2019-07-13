Registration: Aug. 6 from 4-7 p.m. and Aug. 7 from 4-7 p.m.

PTO Open House/Meet the Teacher Night (Pre K-5th): Aug. 15 from 6-7 p.m.

6th and 7th Grade Orientation: Aug. 15 from 7-8 p.m.

First Day of School: Aug. 16 with dismissal at 2 p.m.

First Day of Pre K: Aug. 19

Early Dismissals: Aug. 19-23 at 2 p.m.

Instructional Fees: Grades K-5, $50; grades 6-8, $100: and grades 9-12, $125. There is additional fee of $50 for driver’s education.

Meal fees: Lunch - Grades K-5, $1.75; Grades 6-12, $2; reduced lunch, 40 cents. Breakfast - K-5, 75 cents; Grades 6-12, $1; reduced fee is 30 cents. Additional milk is 30 cents a carton.

Insurance: Insurance brochures outlining coverage will be available at registration.

School Physicals and Immunizations: Students entering kindergarten, sixth and ninth grades must present a physical examination and record with completed immunization by the first day of school. All children entering kindergarten, second and sixth grades must show evidence of a dental exam, and kindergarten students are also required to have an eye exam within one year of enrollment. All students entering ninth grade must show proof of at least two doses of varicella vaccine or proof of immunity. All students entering the sixth and twelfth grades must show proof of recent meningococcal conjugate vaccination (MCV). Students entering grades seven through twelve who have not already received Tdap are required to receive one Tdap dose regardless of the interval since the last DtaP, DT, or Td dose.

Reminder: Junior High and High School athletes must have a current physical (within the last year) on file.

Transportation: Route information will be distributed during registration.