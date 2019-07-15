Event being held outside of Macomb Wal-Mart this and next three weekends

MACOMB — When shopping at Wal-Mart this month, the Stuff the Bus school supply drive encourages visitors to pick up a few extra school supplies for children in need in the Macomb School District.

During four weekends throughout the months of July and August, school supplies can be donated and placed into a bus outside of the Macomb Wal-Mart at 1730 E. Jackson.

The bus will be parked from early morning to night outside of Wal-Mart on July 13-14, 20-21, 27-28, and August 3-4.

“We do school supplies for kids in our program every year, and then this year I thought that it’d be better if some of us worked together with other groups in town that do school supplies. Everybody wants to help the kids — I just had the idea to coordinate our efforts into one,” said Pete Tarantola, program director of Big Brothers Big Sisters Macomb.

A list of the most commonly needed school supplies for pre-kindergarten through eighth grade can be found within Wal-Mart’s entrance.

The drive is being put on in partnership with Big Brothers Big Sisters of the Mississippi Valley, Durham School Services, and Wal-Mart.

“Durham does this for other places around the country. We talked to them and they were really happy to be a part of it, and then Wal-Mart was also real happy to help the kids around here. They are glad to have the bus there and to be a part of this,” said Tarantola.



