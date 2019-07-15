Firefighters look to improve cookout fundraiser

GOOD HOPE - Wednesday, July 10, Good Hope’s village council once again met with Darin Clarke of Maguire Iron to discuss costly repairs to the village’s water tower.

Clarke told council members last month that the tower’s manway was in need of a wider replacement, the catwalk needed to be welded to its supports, the interior of the tower needed to be drained and chemically scrubbed, and finally, the tank needed to be completely stripped and repainted. The exterior repaint could last between three to six weeks, and could include a 48 hour boil order if the interior is drained and scoured.

On Wednesday, President of the Village of Good Hope John Connor and the village council weighed their options, including a full-coverage contract Clarke suggested. The higher-end contract could cost the village $23,000 annually for what Clarke considered preventative maintenance, including preparing for the future, and insurance to help repair the tower in the event of weather or man-related disasters. The council was set to receive a quote from Clarke within the week.

Following Clarke’s presentation, the village council also listened to a proposed event-upgrade from the Good Hope Volunteer Fire Department. Chris Boston, the department’s representative that night, discussed new ways to bring in a larger crowd for their annual fish fry. In addition to a beer tent, which will require a liquor license from the state, the department hopes to bring in a band from the Jacksonville area – a band which village attorney Diane Vine encouraged the department to cautiously negotiate with. Vine and her associates had seen this particular band often pull out of events if there is a slight chance of rain, often having taken the payment upfront. Boston said that these were things he and the department would take into consideration.

The event also hopes to shift its menu from fish to smoked meats like pulled pork, believing this might draw a larger crowd. The event serves to show those in the community what the department does, how it does it, and what it can cost--as well as to incentivize donations, though that’s not their primary goal. The event is still in talks, and is awaiting council from the Sodbuster Days Committee before stepping on any dates already selected for this year’s calendar.

This meeting also marked attorney Vine’s last session for the council in-person, as she will be moving out of state before the next meeting. She intends to make herself available remotely for the time-being, fulfilling her roles to the village via phone and email.



For questions and comments on this article, please email editor@mcdonoughvoice.com