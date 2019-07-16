Children and their parents braved the searing heat for the opportunity to prove their pedal pull skills during the 2019 Youth Pedal Pull event held at the White County 4-H Fair on July 10. Sponsored by the White County Farm Bureau Young Leader Committee, this is the first year the event was held in conjunction with the 4-H Fair.

Trophies were awarded for first and second place in each class. Class winners were:

Class 1 Girls, Under 50 lbs – 1st Place-Brynlee Sauls (only 1 entry in class)

Class 1 Boys, Under 50 lbs – 1st Place-Jordan Stallings; 2nd Place-Nevan Jordan

Class 2 Girls, 50-75 lbs – 1st Place-Annsley Healy; 2nd Place-Emmaline Draper

Class 2 Boys, 50-75 lbs – 1st Place-Chase Brown; 2nd Place-Mason Ray

Class 3 Girls, 76 lbs & Over –1st Place-Promise Roser; 2nd Place-Jalynn Phillips

Class 3 Boys, 76 lbs & Over – 1st Place-Zeke Roser; 2nd Place-Lincoln Draper

22 children participated in the event. Each participant received a Dairy Queen Sundae Coupon for their efforts.

The Young Leader Committee is a group of individuals ages 18-35 that volunteer to support self-improvement, family, political, business, and networking programs for young farmers in White County.