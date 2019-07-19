Zachery Stokes, 17, of Shelbina, formerly of Canton, passed away at 3:34 a.m. Wednesday, July 17, 2019 in Columbia, Missouri.

SHELBINA, Missouri-Zachery Stokes, 17, of Shelbina, formerly of Canton, passed away at 3:34 a.m. Wednesday, July 17, 2019 in Columbia, Missouri. He was born on Nov. 5, 2001 to Ryan and Tanya (Barnett) Stokes. They survives along with four brothers, John, Trenton, Marshall and Ronald Stokes, all of Canton; three sisters, Rochelle Stokes and Morgan Stokes, both of Canton, and Mary Miller of Shelbina, Missouri; grandparents, Mike (Bonnie) Fuller and Susan Kallister, both of Canton; several other relatives including David (Holly) Miller, with whom he lived with for the last four years, and best friend Nicholas Little.

Zach was of the Baptist faith.

A visitation will be held from 9 – 11 a.m., Tuesday, July 23, 2019 at the Oaks-Hines Funeral Home and Crematory. Cremation rites will follow the visitation. To leave online condolences, please visit www.oakshinesfuneralhome.com