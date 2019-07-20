As millions of people all around the United States celebrated Independence Day earlier this month, veterans all across the country were recognized for helping establish freedom.

In Livingston County, a new program has been established to allow members of the public to access veterans in the county through an online database.

Eric Cooper, an intern at the Livingston County War Museum in Pontiac and the creator of the program, thought this was a very important piece of history for members of the community.

“I noticed when I got here that they didn’t have any sort of an online database or archive to digitally store information on these veterans,” Cooper said. “I felt it was very important to have in order to preserve these things digitally.

“That’s what I set out to do, I started taking pictures of uniforms, getting information like service awards and medals, videos, audio and when and where they served. I wanted to preserve all that information.”

The system allows people to log in on their smart phone or other devices and easily search a veteran’s name or scan a QR code to find veterans. Cooper indicated that there have been over 250 veterans in the area put into the database.

Before the online database was created, people had to physically come into the museum and go through a series of steps to explore the lives and stories of the veterans, which was not necessarily too popular.

David Estes, the education director at the museum in charge of classroom details, field trips, skypes around the world and the newsletter among other things, is very thankful that Eric joined their team and implemented the program.

“We are preserving history in a very powerful way,” Estes said. “This makes it a lot easier for people to listen to the voices of history.

“All credit to Eric, it was a great addition to do all of this. He worked like crazy for two months actually taking the mannequins in the museum, moving them several yards to take photos and putting them back. We are so happy that he joined us.”

Cooper’s expertise comes from not only serving in the United States Navy from 2009-2014, but also receiving an undergraduate degree from Ohio University shortly after. He is currently working toward a master’s degree in library and information science at Kent State University. Cooper feels as though the experience he has gained through the museum will help him in his future endeavors.

“Certainly this is extremely fulfilling for me being a veteran,” Cooper said. “I feel like this is a great way for me to give back, not just to the community but to fellow veterans.

“This is great experience for me, and it will certainly help me if I end up working in museums. This will be a great base to build off of and use this experience in any way that I can.”

Both Cooper and Estes indicated that they hope to continue to use and improve the new online database in the future. Estes also plans incorporate Cooper on other programs that they are looking to build on, such as a war podcast and classroom Skypes in the future.