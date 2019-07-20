TIMEWELL, IL — On August 9, Jensen Camp Foundation will celebrate its first season of youth camps sponsored by the Foundation at Jensen Woods Camp with a gathering at Hagel 1891 in Mt. Sterling beginning at 5:30 p.m. for dinner and a concert to follow by the Christian Band “Rivers of Life.”

The menu will include a roasted prime rib sandwich, house salad, garlic mashed potatoes, green beans with toasted almonds, dessert, coffee, tea, and water. A cash bar will be available. A silent auction for a variety of baskets will also be held. Tickets are $30.00 per person and must be purchase before August 1 from Farmer’s State Bank in Camp Point, Hy-Vee on Broadway in Quincy, or by calling 1-217-228-7353.



— Submitted