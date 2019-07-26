The 2019 Minor League Canton Park District Championship game was held Tuesday, July 16.

CANTON-The 2019 Minor League Canton Park District Championship game was held Tuesday, July 16.

Facing off were the Cubs and the Cardinals.

The Cubs won 13-10.

Winning pitcher was Brayden Coker.

He gave up three hits, two runs, four walks and struck out seven.

Greg Brooks was the losing pitcher.

Brooks gave up three hits, seven runs, five walks and struck out one.

For the Cubs:

Ainsley Harper had one run and one hit.

Wyatt Jones-two runs, no hits

Brayden Coker-one run, one hit, four RBIs

Alex Weiss-two runs, no hits

Connor Williams-three runs, no hits

Tanner Rosich-one run

Aidan Latimir-one run

Travis Gleason-one run

Noah Williams-one run

For the Cardinals:

Dylan Lockwood-two runs, no hits

Gus Lidwell-two runs

Greg Brooks-one run, one hit

Hayden Martin-one run

Dimitri Picco-one run

Jude Hulvey-one run

Jack Jochums-two runs

Congrats to both teams for making it to the Championship game!