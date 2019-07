Carrie L. Parks, 81, passed away on Thursday, July 25, 2019 at her residence.

MIDDLE GROVE-Carrie L. Parks, 81, passed away on Thursday, July 25, 2019 at her residence.

A graveside funeral service will be held on Tuesday, July 30, 2019 at 11 a.m. at White Chapel Memory Gardens in Canton. There will be no visitation.

Oaks-Hines Funeral Home and Crematory in Canton has been entrusted with services.