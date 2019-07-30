Edwin R. Curry, age 58 of Pearl City, IL, was suddenly called home on Monday, July 29, 2019. He was born on May 29, 1961 to Robert Earl and Thelma Maxine (Wisely) Curry in Galesburg, Illinois. Graduated from Toulon High School in 1979, Blackhawk East in 1982, and Illinois State University in 1984 with an Agriculture Education Degree. He married Barbara Musser on June 27, 1987. Ed was a social butterfly; he knew no stranger. He had a passion for Christ, family, education, and vegetable gardening. And when it came to the long-standing argument of Cubs or Cardinals, you know that Ed would always pick the St. Louis Cardinals. FFA being a big part of his life, he was honored by receiving many awards- one of his proudest was the “District 1: Excellence in Teaching” award in 2017. Ed was driven to make a difference in many ways, through FFA activities, colleagues, FFA students, River Ridge students, and Sunday school classes at Zion Community Church. Ed was called to serve the Lord as a pastor alongside Wayne Fischer and Chip Sohl at ZCC. He was very proud of his family and he especially enjoyed his ‘punny’ jokes. You could always count on Ed for a joke or story, a smile, and a positive attitude. He loved to beat his family in a game of cards. He was always willing to participate and help anyone at any time… for anything. Community service, volunteering and giving back to others was a big part of Ed’s life. Words cannot begin to express the impact that Ed had on the people around him, including his school family, church family, Pearl City community, and his own family and friends. He will be greatly missed. Ed is survived by his wife, Barbara Curry; daughters: Kerstin (Adam) Traylor and Morgan (Keagan) Blasing; son: Grant Curry and Grandpa Ed was looking forward to the arrival of a grandchild in January. He is also survived by his siblings: Al (Jan) Curry, Audrey (Steve) Curless, Barb (Bill) Loan, Charles (Karen) Curry; In-Laws: Kenneth and Donna Musser; brother-in-law, Jim (Denise) Musser; sister-in-law, Leslie Musser and numerous nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents. Visitation will be held Thursday, August 1st at Zion Community Church from 4:00pm- 8:00pm: 10100 West Sabin Church Rd., Pearl City, IL 61062. The funeral will be Friday, August 2nd at River Ridge High School at 10:00am: 4141 IL 84, Hanover, IL 61041. Burial and luncheon will follow at Zion Community Church. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Zion Community Church and/ or Illinois FFA Foundation. Condolences may be shared with his family at www.hermannfuneralhome.com.