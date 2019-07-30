Illinois State Police (ISP) District 14 conducted Roadside Safety Checks in District 14 over Memorial Day weekend and Independence Day weekend.

MACOMB-Illinois State Police (ISP) District 14 conducted Roadside Safety Checks in District 14 over Memorial Day weekend and Independence Day weekend.

These details are designed to detect and remove impaired drivers, as well as drivers who do not possess a valid driver’s license. During these details District 14 Troopers wrote 25 citations and 54 written warnings for various traffic offenses.

This included one DUI arrest, three arrests for driving while revoked, one citation for illegal transportation of alcohol and two citations for failure to secure a child in a seatbelt.

Additionally 16 drug arrests were made, including multiple charges of possession of methamphetamine.