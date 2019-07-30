The Kewanee Chamber of Commerce Ambassador Club has announced that Wanda VanUnnik, along with her family, have been selected as the 2019 Hog Days Parade Marshals.

Vic and Wanda VanUnnik owned and operated Furniture Country in Kewanee for 32 years. Their children Amy and Victor also were involved in the family business.

Vic, who passed away in 2010, was very active in the Kewanee business community with Kiwanis, Elks and the Chamber of Commerce, and was a member of the Ambassador Club. Wanda retired and closed the Main Street business at the end of 2018.

The Van Unniks have always been strong supporters of nearly every school, church and community event and fundraiser in Kewanee and the surrounding area sponsoring, lending furniture or providing delivery trucks if needed.

The parade starts at 2 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 31, with Kewanee Police Chief Troy Ainley hitting the siren signaling the start of the arade. The marching bands are sponsored this year by Peoples National Bank and the Kewanee Chamber of Commerce.

Anyone interested in being in the parade can enter online at www.kewanee-il.com/parade.

The Ambassador Club of Kewanee, which is the public relations committee of the Kewanee Chamber of Commerce, traditionally takes on the duties of the parade for the Hog Capital Festival Committee.