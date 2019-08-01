Heat stroke in pets: What it looks like and how to prevent it

MCDONOUGH COUNTY — The dog days of summer are here. With them comes the increased chance of our four-legged friends becoming over- heated and potentially experiencing life-threatening heat stroke.

Heat stroke occurs when an animal’s body absorbs heat faster than it can dissipate it and their body temperature be- comes dangerously elevated. The illness is serious and can be life-threatening if not treated immediately.

While dogs do have a few sweat glands on the pads of their feet, they primarily cool off by pant- ing. In addition to bathing themselves, cats also sweat from their paws and occasionally pant to let off excess heat.

Due to their difference in activity levels, dogs are more likely than cats to get heat stroke.

“It's not to say that a cat doesn't get heat stroke like a dog does,” said Dr. Karen Blakeley at All Pets Veterinary Clinic in Macomb. “But you know, dogs are the ones that are running around, being goofy, playing ball, playing fetch, and they don't know when to call it quits. Cats are usually like, ‘I'm hanging out.’ “

Both higher temperatures and higher relative humidity levels can increase the chances of heat stroke occurring.

“If it's too hot for us to be super active and running around outside, it’s probably too hot for [pets] to be, too,” said Blakeley. “And they are a couple degrees warmer than we are. So if it's hot for us and they're two degrees-ish warmer than we are on average, it's going to be really hot for them.”

According to an article posted by All Pets Veterinary Clinic in Macomb, a healthy cat or dog’s body temperature is typically between 100 and 102 degrees. Heat exhaustion can occur at 104 degrees and the body temperature of a pet who is experiencing heat stroke may become as high as 107 to 109 degrees. These temperatures are life-threatening and brain damage can occur at just 106 degrees.

According to the article, animals that are at an in- creased risk for heat stroke include pets that are very old or very young, obese, long haired, not used to being outdoors for extended periods of time, not conditioned for prolonged exercise, and those that have experienced heat stroke in the past. Animals with heart, respiratory, or certain neurological diseases may also be at in- creased risk. In addition, brachycephalic, or snub- nosed, pets such as bulldogs, pugs, and Persian cats may be more at risk.



Signs of heat stroke in cats and dogs include heavy panting, a bright red tongue or gums, weakness, increased heart rate, lethargy, confusion, seizures, vomiting, and diarrhea. Liver, kidney, heart problems, and coma may be caused by heat stroke.

If heat stroke is suspected, pets should be taken to a veterinarian or emergency clinic as soon as possible. Towels that have been soaked in cool water can be placed on the animal in addition to bringing them into a cool room with fans.

“If somebody does get overheated, everybody's instinct is douse them in cold water. You don't want to over-cool them, though, because it can cause problems in itself,” said Blakeley. ”You have to take a temperature and cool them down to about 103 degrees. Once you get to 103, their body will start to cool itself after that.”

To help prevent heat stroke, allow animals to only be outside for short periods of time during hot weather. If an animal must remain outdoors for long periods of time, ensure that they have plenty of shaded areas, access to fresh water, and are monitored frequently. Intense exercise should be done in the early morning or evening when temperatures are cooler.

