SPRINGFIELD — Rep. Norine Hammond, R-Macomb, joins her colleagues in the General Assembly in supporting the signing by Gov. J.B. Pritzker of enhancements to Scott’s Law on Tuesday.

SB1862 enhances penalties for those who violate Scott’s Law or the “move over” law. Scott’s Law requires motorists to change lanes and reduce speed if they approach a first responder or roadside worker in a vehicle displaying flashing lights. SB1862 increases criminal penalties and allows for fines of up to $10,000 for a violation. Drivers can receive up to one year in prison if the driver’s actions cause damage to another vehicle. A driver can receive a multiple-year sentence if the violation causes the death of another person.

Another piece of legislation, SB2038 creates a task force to study the recent increase in Scott’s Law violation. The Secretary of State for Illinois is also required to include a question about Scott’s Law on written driver’s license exams.

“So far this year three Illinois State Troopers have been killed in the line of duty while out of their cars on Illinois roadways,” said Hammond. “Motorists need to move over and provide first responders and roadside workers with as much room as possible so they can do their jobs safely. By increasing the fines and criminal penalties, my hope is that drivers are more aware of their responsibilities as they approach vehicles with flashing lights on the road.”

SB1862 is dedicated to state troopers Lt. Scott Gillen, Brooke Jones-Story and Christopher Lambert who died in the line of duty while being struck by motorists when they were outside of their vehicles.

The provisions of SB1862 and SB2038 are effective Jan. 1, 2020. The bill language for the Scott’s Law enhancements can be read online at: https://bit.ly/2OwqKdV. Bill language for the formation of a task force can be read online at: https://bit.ly/2KeYGqh.



