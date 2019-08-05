On 06/19/19 The Carmi
Police Department became
aware of several purchases
that had been made
by Keaton Bradshaw while
being employed as Foreman
of the City of Carmi
Light Plant. The purchases
were brought to the attention
of the City Administrators
by the City’s auditing
firm. These purchases
involved several items over
the past 6 months that had
been made using the City
of Carmi Amazon account
with a City of Carmi credit
card. Several of the purchases
had allegedly been
sent directly to Bradshaw’s
residence and included sprayers,
drills, camera system,
and table saw components
among several other items.
The City of Carmi began
looking into the purchases
to verify whether the items
had been approved.
On 06/21/19 City of Carmi
Officials signed a complaint
for Theft of Government
Supported Property
over $500.00. The Carmi
Police Department began
the investigation into the
thefts at that time. During
the course of the investigation
it was found that
Bradshaw was, in fact, in
possession of numerous
City of Carmi items including
a camera system that
was currently installed on
the Bradshaw home that
had been purchased using
the Amazon Account and
Credit Card both belonging
to the City of Carmi.
Bradshaw began bringing
the items back to the Light
Plant upon being investigated.
Upon completion
of the investigation Carmi
Police provided the report
and evidence to White County
States Attorney Denton
Aud. After reviewing the
case States Attorney Aud
asked for a special prosecutor
to be appointed to the
case due to various conflicts.
The case was then
referred to the Illinois Appellate
Prosecutors Office
with a special prosecutor
being assigned to the case.
On 08/01/19 information
was prepared by the
Special Prosecutor with
charges being filed against
Bradshaw. On 08/02/19 a
Felony arrest warrant was
filed in White County Court
for the arrest of Keaton
Bradshaw with the charge
being Theft Over $500 but
less than $10,000. Bradshaw
turned himself in to
the White County Sheriffs
Department at approximately
12:04 pm. Bradshaw
later bonded out of
jail on a $2,000 cash bond.
Chief of Police, Carmi, IL
Jason L. Carter