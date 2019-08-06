Tuesday

Aug 6, 2019 at 1:01 AM Aug 6, 2019 at 1:47 PM


Editor,

Saturday was a huge day! The Canton to Peoria St.Jude runners raised an amazing $141,000 for the children of St.Jude!

This was an $11,000 increase from last year! It was an absolutely perfect day with no issues.

Approximately 119 Runners left Canton at 8:15 a.m. with current St. Jude patients Shayla Schielein, Hannah Stancil, Cain Wilson, and Bradlee Uryasz in the lead through Canton. 

This could not have been possible with out the support of this amazing community that we live in.

No St.Jude family ever receives a bill for treatment, lodging, food or transportation!

THANK YOU!!

Bob Long

Kroger's of Canton 

Hy Vee of Canton 

Walmart of Canton 

Canton Fire Department 

Canton Police Department 

Slaights Yamaha and Polaris 

Princess Creations Cakes - Suella Kuenzl

Sarah Lynch Photography 

Fairview Fire Protection District 

Fulton County Sheriff's Office - Brad Ward

Farmington Fire Department 

Farmington Police Department 

Tracy's Supper Club 

Fairview American Legion 

Trivoli Fire Department 

Whiskey Dixie's

Fairview Quick Stop 

Fairview State Bank 

Mid America National Bank 

Wesley United Methodist Church 

Pioneer Hybrid 

First Christian Church 

Covenant Community Fellowship 

Goodwill of Canton 

Avanti's in Peoria 

Sherries Princess 

Canton High School 

Klinedinst Chiropractic 

Rhoades Real Estate and Land Auction 

GM Mechanical 

Fulton Democrat 

WBYS 

Q98.1 

Canton Daily Ledger 

Kuemper Construction 

Crawford Home Furnishings 

Bank of Farmington 

State Farm Insurance-Tom Conklin 

MTZ Fitness in Canton 

Jim Maloof Realty in Canton 

CK Computers 

A huge thank you to all the citizens and business along our route that came out to show support! We love you all!!

Anyone else that I might have missed Thank you!

The Runners, the Children of St.Jude and their families Thank you all from the bottom of our hearts!!!

 

Jackson Ward

St. Jude Canton to Peoria Run Coordinator

 

 