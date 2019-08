CANTON-Saturday, Aug. 10, Farm King Supply in Canton, hosted Coffee, Cars & Cops.

It was an opportunity for folks to come out, meet Fulton County Deputies, other local law enforcement and enjoy a Car Cruise at the same time.

Yes, a great time, for sure, but it was also being held for an even greater cause.

Proceeds were donated to the family of Deputy Troy Chisum who lost his life in the line of duty late June.

Refreshments were provided by Dunkin’ Donuts, there was a DJ and a 50/50 drawing.