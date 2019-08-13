It’s the time of year that pregnant cats birth kittens, and the Humane Society of Fulton County is at critical capacity.

Through the month of August, the Humane Society is offering lowered adoption fees - $60 for a cat/kitten or two for $100.

Each cat receives age appropriate vaccinations and is spayed/neutered, dewormed and microchipped.

If you’ve been thinking of finding a fur-ever friend, now is the purr-rect time to stop by the Humane Society and take advantage of their lowered adoption fees.

The Humane Society of Fulton County is open for adoption hours from 1 to 4 p.m. Monday, Wednesday, Friday, Saturday and Sunday and from 5 to 8 p.m. Tuesday and Thursday. They are located at 22988 IL 9 in Canton.

It’s the time of year that pregnant cats birth kittens, and the Humane Society of Fulton County is at critical capacity.

Through the month of August, the Humane Society is offering lowered adoption fees - $60 for a cat/kitten or two for $100.

Each cat receives age appropriate vaccinations and is spayed/neutered, dewormed and microchipped.

If you’ve been thinking of finding a fur-ever friend, now is the purr-rect time to stop by the Humane Society and take advantage of their lowered adoption fees.

The Humane Society of Fulton County is open for adoption hours from 1 to 4 p.m. Monday, Wednesday, Friday, Saturday and Sunday and from 5 to 8 p.m. Tuesday and Thursday. They are located at 22988 IL 9 in Canton.