Darryl Randall Doty, age 79, of Flora, Illinois, passed away early Tuesday morning, August 13, 2019, at St. John’s Hospital in Springfield.

He was born January 15, 1940, in West Salem, the son of Kern and Thelma (Lemke) Doty. He married Elizabeth Ann Ring on December 22, 1959, at the First United Methodist Church in Olney.

Darryl was a 30-year employee of GTE, working as a switchman in Olney and then Flora. He enlisted and served 6 years in the U.S. Army beginning at a Nike missile radar installation site in Pennsylvania, and later while stationed in Germany. He was a member of Flora First Christian Church and the Flora American Legion. Hunting was a favorite pastime, and Darryl traveled on several hunting trips to places like Colorado and Wyoming.

Darryl was a loving husband to his wife of over 59 years, Elizabeth “Liz” Doty of Flora; a devoted father to his son and daughter-in-law, Tony and Dana Doty of Flora; and was a proud and caring grandfather to his cherished 5 grandchildren, Korbin (age 8), Kyndall and Kathryn (age 3), and Kolton and Karly (age 1). He is also survived by 2 brothers, Kendall and wife Pat Doty of Carbondale and Maynard Doty of Fairfield; and a sister, Lorraine Johnson of Newton. He was preceded in death by his parents; and a sister, Rosalie Wolters.

A funeral ceremony will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, August 16, 2019, at Frank & Bright Funeral Home in Flora, with Loren Holloway officiating. Interment will follow at Elmwood Cemetery with the presentation of military funeral honors. Visitation will be from 5 until 7 p.m. Thursday evening at the funeral home. Memorial donations are suggested to Flora First Christian Church and will be accepted through the funeral home.