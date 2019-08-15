CANTON-June 25, Fulton County Sheriff’s Deputy, Troy Chisum, lost his life in the line of duty leaving behind too many loved ones to count most important of whom are his wife and three daughters.

Saturday,Farm King Supply, Canton, hosted Coffee, Cars & Cops an event that gave people an opportunity to meet Fulton County Deputies, other local law enforcement, enjoy a Car Cruise and refreshments provided by Dunkin’ Donuts.

Tuesday, Corporate Buyer for Farm King Supply Stores, Chuck Laird, presented the Troy Chisum family with a plaque and the proceeds.

Fulton County Sheriff Jeff Standard and Farm King store manager Don Pollitt were on hand for the presentation, too.